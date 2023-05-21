No respite from heat as mercury hovers around 40° C in Rayalaseema

May 21, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

There was no respite from sweltering heat in Andhra Pradesh on May 21 (Sunday) even as many parts of the State recorded light to heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures in the coastal districts slightly came down following the rain late on Saturday, while the mercury level in Rayalaseema districts continued to hover around 40 degrees Celsius. Seven mandals including six in Kadapa district experienced heatwave conditions.

Kadapa recorded the State’s highest maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius.

Pulivendula in Kadapa district recorded a rainfall of 70 mm on Sunday evening, as per the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society’s real-time data.

Anantapur recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius while Kurnool recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius. Jangamaheswara Puram recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Tirupati (40.1° C ), Darsi (39.1° C), Garikapadu (39.1° C), Nandyal (39° C), Gannavaram-Vijayawada (38.6° C), Kavali (38.6° C), Amaravati (38.6° C) and Nandigama (38.4° C), Nellore (38.7° C), Machilipatnam (37.3° C), Ongole (37° C), Kakinada (37° C), Vizianagaram (36.8° C), Bapatla (35.6° C) and Visakhapantam (35.8° C), according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Many mandals in Kadapa district recorded a rainfall of more than 60 mm while mandals in Kurnool, Sri Sathya Sai, Palnadu, Anantapur, Annamayya, Srikakulam, Nandyal and Chittoor districts received moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday. Many areas in the coastal Andhra Pradesh received light rainfall.

Meanwhile, the trough running between Vidarbha of South Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka is likely to trigger rainfall and thunderbolts in Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Monday.