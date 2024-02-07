No respite from erroneous voters list in Tirupati, Nellore

February 07, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI/NELLORE

Despite the seemingly serious efforts taken by the district machinery, the glitches in the voters list continues to embarrass officials.

Chandragiri constituency in the Tirupati district continues to possess the dubious distinction vis-a-vis the voters list. Earlier, it was in the limelight for having the highest number of additions of new voters, ten times more than the average compared to other constituencies in the district, and now, the voters list remains riddled with errors.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) constituency in-charge Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad submitted a representation to the Collector and District Election Officer G. Lakshmisha over the continued presence of errors in the list. “We have submitted more than 100 representations seeking remedy, but the defective list continues to glare at us,” says the candidate’s wife Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, who claims to have attended every meeting called for by the Collector. She also objected to the creation of 70 new polling stations in the constituency over the last five years, a step aimed at ‘disturbing the voting pattern’.

In Nellore, TDP former minister P. Narayana lodged a complaint with the Municipal Corporation commissioner Vikas Marmat about the discrepancies in the list. He, along with legislator Kotamreddy Sreenivasulu Reddy and former Mayor Shaik Abdul Azeez, called on the official and highlighted the 2,263 duplicate entries.

“Despite our party leaders highlighting the errors, officials have done little to none to remove the errors. This continued inaction will force us to knock on the doors of the court,” he warned.

