ADVERTISEMENT

No respite from erroneous voters list in Tirupati, Nellore

February 07, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI/NELLORE

TDP leader Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad submits a representation to the Collector and District Election Officer G. Lakshmisha over the continued presence of errors

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP candidate and former minister P. Narayana addressing the media after filing a complaint on errors in the voters list with the district Collector in Nellore.

Despite the seemingly serious efforts taken by the district machinery, the glitches in the voters list continues to embarrass officials.

Chandragiri constituency in the Tirupati district continues to possess the dubious distinction vis-a-vis the voters list. Earlier, it was in the limelight for having the highest number of additions of new voters, ten times more than the average compared to other constituencies in the district, and now, the voters list remains riddled with errors.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) constituency in-charge Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad submitted a representation to the Collector and District Election Officer G. Lakshmisha over the continued presence of errors in the list. “We have submitted more than 100 representations seeking remedy, but the defective list continues to glare at us,” says the candidate’s wife Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, who claims to have attended every meeting called for by the Collector. She also objected to the creation of 70 new polling stations in the constituency over the last five years, a step aimed at ‘disturbing the voting pattern’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Nellore, TDP former minister P. Narayana lodged a complaint with the Municipal Corporation commissioner Vikas Marmat about the discrepancies in the list. He, along with legislator Kotamreddy Sreenivasulu Reddy and former Mayor Shaik Abdul Azeez, called on the official and highlighted the 2,263 duplicate entries.

“Despite our party leaders highlighting the errors, officials have done little to none to remove the errors. This continued inaction will force us to knock on the doors of the court,” he warned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US