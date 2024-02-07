GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No respite from erroneous voters list in Tirupati, Nellore

TDP leader Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad submits a representation to the Collector and District Election Officer G. Lakshmisha over the continued presence of errors

February 07, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI/NELLORE

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP candidate and former minister P. Narayana addressing the media after filing a complaint on errors in the voters list with the district Collector in Nellore.

TDP candidate and former minister P. Narayana addressing the media after filing a complaint on errors in the voters list with the district Collector in Nellore.

Despite the seemingly serious efforts taken by the district machinery, the glitches in the voters list continues to embarrass officials.

Chandragiri constituency in the Tirupati district continues to possess the dubious distinction vis-a-vis the voters list. Earlier, it was in the limelight for having the highest number of additions of new voters, ten times more than the average compared to other constituencies in the district, and now, the voters list remains riddled with errors.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) constituency in-charge Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad submitted a representation to the Collector and District Election Officer G. Lakshmisha over the continued presence of errors in the list. “We have submitted more than 100 representations seeking remedy, but the defective list continues to glare at us,” says the candidate’s wife Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, who claims to have attended every meeting called for by the Collector. She also objected to the creation of 70 new polling stations in the constituency over the last five years, a step aimed at ‘disturbing the voting pattern’.

In Nellore, TDP former minister P. Narayana lodged a complaint with the Municipal Corporation commissioner Vikas Marmat about the discrepancies in the list. He, along with legislator Kotamreddy Sreenivasulu Reddy and former Mayor Shaik Abdul Azeez, called on the official and highlighted the 2,263 duplicate entries.

“Despite our party leaders highlighting the errors, officials have done little to none to remove the errors. This continued inaction will force us to knock on the doors of the court,” he warned.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.