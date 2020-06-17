No respite from COVID-19 in Nellore district

Health officials were tenterhooks as the fresh cases went up to 51 in SPSR Nellore district on Wednesday.

Two of the infected persons were from West Godavari district. Nellore city accounted for a maximum 28 cases with COVID-19 hotspot of Kotamta accounting for a maximum of 11 cases.

With this, the total number of cases rose to 511 in the district.

A consolation aspect was that as many as 48 patients were discharged on recovery, taking the total number of cured persons in the district to 310.

Lockdown was implemented stringently in, among other areas, Dargamitta which reported eight new cases and Beevinagar which registered three new cases in the city. Two of the infected persons were from Vedayapalem.

Magunta layout, Molapeta, and Vengal Rao Nagar reported one case each, a health bulletin released by the Medical and Health Department said on Wednesday night. A police personnel was among those who contracted the dreaded disease.

Spreading to new areas

Elsewhere in the district, Udayagiri accounted for eight new cases. Sulurpeta, about 80 km from Chennai, reported six fresh cases. Health officials were alarmed over the spread of the disease to newer areas in the district bordering Tamil Nadu. Three persons got infected in Kota and two others in Bangarapeta. A.S.Peta and Sangam registered one case each. The number of active cases stood at 195. As many as 451 contacts of the infected persons were quarantined.