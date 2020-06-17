No respite from COVID-19 in Nellore district

Health officials were tenterhooks as the fresh cases went up to 51 in SPSR Nellore district on Wednesday.
Two of the infected persons were from West Godavari district. Nellore city accounted for a maximum 28 cases with COVID-19 hotspot of Kotamta accounting for a maximum of 11 cases.
With this, the total number of cases rose to 511 in the district.
A consolation aspect was that as many as 48 patients were discharged on recovery, taking the total number of cured persons in the district to 310.
Lockdown was implemented stringently in, among other areas, Dargamitta which reported eight new cases and Beevinagar which registered three new cases in the city. Two of the infected persons were from Vedayapalem.
Magunta layout, Molapeta, and Vengal Rao Nagar reported one case each, a health bulletin released by the Medical and Health Department said on Wednesday night. A police personnel was among those who contracted the dreaded disease.
Spreading to new areas
Elsewhere in the district, Udayagiri accounted for eight new cases. Sulurpeta, about 80 km from Chennai, reported six fresh cases. Health officials were alarmed over the spread of the disease to newer areas in the district bordering Tamil Nadu. Three persons got infected in Kota and two others in Bangarapeta. A.S.Peta and Sangam registered one case each. The number of active cases stood at 195. As many as 451 contacts of the infected persons were quarantined.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath