No respite for Avinash in SC, CBI stays put in Kurnool

May 23, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KURNOOL

Kadapa Lok Sabha Member Y.S. Avinash Reddy did not get any respite in the Supreme Court on Tuesday when his lawyers approached the Vacation Bench seeking anticipatory bail and direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to not arrest him. The Bench did not restrict the CBI from arresting him, and only asked the Telananga High Court Vacation Bnch to hear his anticipatory bail plea on May 25.

Mr. Avinash Reddy had already sought time till May 25 to appear before them in view of his mother’s health condition and since his father Bhaskar Reddy was remanded in Chanchalguda Jail the for his alleged involvement in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, he was duty bound to take care of her. There was no official word from the CBI to this request and everyone expected the arrest of Mr. Avinash Reddy, but that did not happen till 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The entire city witnessed high drama in the Vishswabharathi Super Speciality Hospital at Gayathri Estates where the Kadapa MP and his mother Y.S. Lakshmi had stayed put for the past four days for the MP’s mother’s cardiac treatment. More than 2,500 supporters of Mr. Avinash from Kadapa and Kurnool districts led by former Kurnool MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy literally occupied every inch of Gayathri Estate and did not allow even the district police to come anywhere near the hospital.

A regular bail plea of the Kadapa MP in the Telangana High Court is scheduled for hearing on June 5, but the CBI is also under pressure to complete the investigation into the Vivekananada murder case by June 30 on direction from the Supreme Court.

Assistant SP rank officer of the CBI, who led his team to Kurnool remained in the police guest house in the city and one group of CBI officers left for Hyderabad in the early hours, while another batch of officers came to Kurnool on Tuesday. They all did not try to go anywhere near the hospital, even after the Supreme Court Bench did not restrict them from taking any action against the MP.