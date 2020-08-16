No relief in sight as toll rises to 307 in south coastal A.P.

NELLORE/ONGOLE

16 August 2020 23:03 IST

Thirteen more die in Nellore, Prakasam districts

Coronavirus continued to rattle south coastal Andhra Pradesh as 13 more patients succumbed to the pandemic, while over 1,000 persons tested positive, in Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours.

With this, the combined death toll in both districts rose to 307, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Sunday night.

Nine persons succumbed to the virus in Nellore district during the period, taking the toll to 146. In Prakasam district, the toll rose to 161 with four more patients dying in the same period.

While 614 persons got infected in Praksam district, 423 patients tested positive for the virus in Nellore district in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases increased to 29,549 — 17,683 in Nellore district and 11,866 in Prakasam district.

The gap between the number of discharges from hospitals and new admissions was only 18 during the period at a time when the hospitals were overflowing with patients.

While 827 patients were cured in the last 24 hours in Nellore district, 228 patients were discharged from hospitals on recovery in Prakasam district.

There was no let-up in new cases from Ongole where a stringent lockdown has been clamped. The total number of confirmed cases in the city rose to 2,339 as 178 persons contracted the virus.

New cases also came from Kandukur (51), Singarayakonda (18), Podili (17), Kanigiri (15),Kothapatnam (13), Chirala (12), Darsi (11) and Markapur (11), according to a daily status report released by the district administration.