No relaxation in 27 red zones in Kurnool dist. till May 3: Collector

There will be no relaxation in the 27 red zones in the Kurnool district till May 3 and the lockdown should be implemented strictly with the help of police personnel, District Collector G. Veerapandian told Tehsildars, MPDOs and other Medical and Health Department officials on Sunday. With 26 new positive cases emerging from the district and a 78-year-old person of Medari Street in Kurnool dying on Sunday at the Government General Hospital, the lockdown was being implemented strictly with the district administration taking stringent measures against the violators.

The District Collector said out of 26 new positive cases on Sunday 16 were Delhi returnees and already quarantined, while one was from Gadwal in Telangana. The details of others were being collected.

Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli visited the toll plazas on the National Highway at the Inter-State border at Panchalingala with Telangana and inter-district border with Anantapur district at Pullur to drive home the seriousness of implementing the lockdown in its true spirit among people and the department officers.

In Anantapur district, a person from Hindupur, who died in the early hours of Saturday, tested positive and the son of another woman from Hindupur, who had turned positive earlier, was also diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and shifted to the hospital. The district currently has 29 positive cases with three deaths, two discharges and 24 patients being treated in hospitals.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and the SP B. Satya Yesu Babu and their counterparts in Kurnool in a release said certain green zone mandals will get relaxations from Monday with regard to cottage industry and agriculture operations by maintaining proper social distancing, as directed by the Central government.