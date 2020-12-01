No reduction in Polavaram storage capacity, say PPA officials

Polavaram Project Authority officials at the Polavaram project site in West Godavari district on Tuesday.

POLAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)

01 December 2020 23:47 IST

‘The national project will be completed as per schedule’

Officials of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) visited the project site here and reviewed the progress of works on Tuesday.

PPA Superintending Engineer A.K. Pradhan, Divisional Engineer Mohan, Superintending Engineer (power sector) Amit Singh and other officials visited project as part of their two-day visit.

Polavaram Superintending Engineer M. Nagireddy, Divisional Engineers Balakrishna and Rameswara Naidu, Executive Engineer Adi Reddy, and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) general manager Angara Satish Babu and other officials explained the progress of the works to the team.

Speaking on the occasion, the PPA members said that the national project was being constructed as per the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and its storage capacity would not be decreased.

The members visited the head works, spillway bridge, concrete works, girder lifting, upper cofferdam, twin tunnel and other ongoing works at the site.

“Polavaram project works are in going on at full pace and we are satisfied with the progress. About 76% of the head works have been completed. Overall, about 41% of the works are over. The project will be completed as per schedule,” the PPA members said.

Later, they held a meeting with the project authorities.