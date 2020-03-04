‘No reduction in number of bank branches in Kadapa’

Anurag Thakur

Vijayawada

04 March 2020

Besides 380 outlets, there are 724 business correspondents in the district: Union Minister

There is no reduction in the number of bank branches in Kadapa, an Aspirational District, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Answering an unstarred question raised by YSRC Parliamentary Party Leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, the Union Minister said that banking outlets were one of the key pillars for interventions related to financial inclusion.

The RBI had granted general permission to domestic scheduled commercial banks (excluding regional rural banks) to open outlets, that is, fixed point service delivery units, manned by either bank staff or its business correspondents (BCs) at any place in the country without seeking prior approval, subject to a few conditions. The Union Minister informed that the number of bank branches in Kadapa district fell from 378 in 2017 to 373 in 2018, and again increased to 380 in 2019. “So, there is no reduction of numbers now,” he added.

Quoting figures given by the SLBC convener, the Minister said that besides the 380 branches, there were 724 BCs extending services to the public in the district.

The Minister said that financial inclusion was one of the prime focuses under the Aspirational Districts programme.