No recommendation letters will be entertained: TTD

Tirumala

27 December 2021 23:41 IST

The TTD has made it clear that it will not entertain any kind of recommendation letters in the darshan of Lord Venkateswara on January 1 and during the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam from January 13 to 22. However, VIPs coming in person will be extended with courtesies to which they stand eligible.

Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that all efforts were being made to extend satisfactory darshan to the visiting devotees in strict adherence to COVID protocols.

The TTD has also dispensed with the advance reservation of cottages system from January 11 to 14 in connection with Vaikunt Ekadasi and Dwadasi festivals and resolved to provide them under current booking on first-come-first-serve basis. Similarly, no privilege would be extended to donors in the allotment of cottages during the period.

Dwelling at length, he said PPE kits would be made available to barbers at Kalyanakatta and free meals provided to pilgrims from 4 a.m. to 12 midnight on all the 10 days during the Vaikunta Dwara darshanam.

Special medical teams would be deployed at vital points and restrictions imposed on vehiuclar traffic.

Mr. Reddy reiterated that the devotees should invariably bring the COVID certificate or the test report of the RTPCR done 48 hours in advance along with them.