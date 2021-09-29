No recommendation letters on October 4, says TTD

Tirumala

29 September 2021 01:22 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided not to entertain any recommendation letter on October 4 for the darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple on the following day.

The decision was taken to facilitate the smooth conduct of the ‘Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam’ at the temple on October 5, ahead with the annual Brahmotsavams beginning October 7. The recommendation letters are accepted a day in advance.

