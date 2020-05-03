Public transport unlikely to run from Monday in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM: Both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district administrations made it clear that COVID-19 protocol would be in force even if a few relaxations are given from May 4. Social distancing, wearing masks and other rules would continue to be inforce in the two districts.

Senior officials indicated that inter-district movement and public transport system within the districts would not be allowed to prevent spread of Coronavirus. Currently, Vizinagaram is under Green Zone with no COVID-19 cases reported, and Srikakulam has come under Orange Zone with five positive cases. Officials fear that both districts would turn into Red Zones within no time if public transport is allowed.

District Collectors to decide

As per the Union government rules and regulations with regard to lock down-3, many relaxations such as opening of shops and public transport are indicated. However, the Union government has allowed State governments to frame its own set of guidelines. So, the State government has allowed District Collectors to take a decision independently after observing the local conditions.

Speaking to The Hindu, Srikakulam District Collector J.Nivas hinted that public transport would not be allowed although the APSRTC was making its own arrangements. “People, including migrated labourers who are stranded in other districts and States would be allowed into Srikakulam district. That is also being done only with the prior correspondence between the Joint Collectors of the respective districts,” he said.

Unnecessary movement not allowed

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal told The Hindu that people’s unnecessary movement would not allowed from Monday when lock down-3 rules would come into force. “We will take up awareness programmes through digital media platforms to highlight the importance of personal hygiene and importance of immunity. COVID-19 continues to pose danger to the people if they ignore its protocol,” he said.

Moreover , people have to download Arogya Setu app on their personal mobiles and follow the rules and regulations to protect themselves from Coronavirus. “They should not move out of home without any valid reason. This is the only option to control the spread of COVID-19 in Vizianagaram district,” Mr. Jawaharlal added.