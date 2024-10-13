No public grievance redressal system today in NTR district

NTR District Collector G. Srijana said that the public grievance redressal system will not be held on October 14 (Monday), as all the officials are busy overseeing the arrangements for ‘Bhavani Deeksha’relinquishment. A similar notification was issued by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation as well.
