No public celebrations on New Year’s Eve, says SP

SRIKAKULAM

31 December 2021 00:41 IST

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar on Thursday said that stern action would be taken against people who celebrate New Year-2022 in public places.

“Consuming liquor, cutting cakes, or playing loud music in public places are banned in view of the Omicron threat,” Mr. Bardar said at a press conference, adding that there would be restrictions on vehicular movement on the night of December 31.

Advertising

Advertising

“Special teams would be deployed to prevent gatherings in streets and public places. People are requested to cooperate with the police as the restrictions are being imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Mr. Bardar added.

Earlier, he reviewed the performance of the police department in the year 2021. He said special teams were formed to handle cybercrimes as many gullible people were becoming victims of such crimes. Mr. Bardar said that the crime rate had come down due to visible policing measures and the setting up of 2,700 CCTV cameras at public places. “With the support of the Special Enforcement Bureau, we are tackling the menace of illicit liquor in a systematic manner. We arrested 3,398 persons involved in illicit liquor preparation and sale in different parts of the district. People can inform us regarding the manufacture or sale of illicit liquor by calling or messaging WhatsApp number 630990933,” Mr. Bardar said.