No public celebrations on Ganesh Puja: district police

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 September 2021 01:17 IST

The district police on Thursday announced that Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations across the district would have to be held indoors, a day after the Visakhapatnam City Police declared a ban on public celebrations of the festival.

“Setting up of Ganesh pandals in public places, procession of idols, using of loudspeakers and immersion programmes will not be allowed anywhere in the district in view of COVID-19,” Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao said.

The SP appealed to people from the rural and Agency areas to celebrate the festival in their homes and urged them to follow COVID-19 protocols while going to temples or other public places. The SP added that action would be initiated as per law against those found to be violating norms.