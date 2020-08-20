No public celebrations of Vinayaka Chavithi this year, says Vizag Collector

‘Strict action will be taken against violators’

Making it clear that the celebration of Ganesh festival in public places will not be allowed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Collector V. Vinay Chand has urged the citizens to perform the puja at their homes.

“No permissions will be accorded to public gatherings during the Gaensh festival or immersions of idols. Celebrations at pandals will compromise the social distancing, leading to spread of the virus. People violating the norms will be booked under the relevant acts,” warned the Collector.

‘No cultural programme’

Referring to the other restrictions, Mr. Vinay Chand said that the height of the idols at the puja in apartments and households must not exceed three feet. “The puja should be organised in strict adherence to social distancing norms. All special events and cultural programmes as part of the celebrations are prohibited,” he said and urged the citizens to ensure social distance during the temple visits.

The Collector instructed the officials to inform the utsav committees about the rules to be followed during the festival.