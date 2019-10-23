No privileges for cottage donors at Tirumala on Jan. 1, Ekadasi

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved not to accord special privilege to the cottage donors or their recommendation letters for allotment of cottages or guesthouses on the eve of New Year and the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi festival days.

Top priority to commoners

The decision was taken with an intention to give common pilgrims a priority, as the temple trust board is expecting a huge turnout of devotees on these days.

Stipulations will be enforced in two phases—from December 30 to January 1, and from January 4 to 7, the TTD officials said.

The Lord Venkateswara temple receives heavy footfalls on Vaikunta Ekadasi, which will be celebrated on January 6, as the devotees get a rare opportunity to pass through the Vaikunta Dwaram, encircling the innermost sanctum sanctorum of the hill shrine which is opened only once a year on this day.

Applications modified

The TTD has also made modifications in its cottage donor management system applications.