No ‘privileged darshan’: TTD

The TTD, which is expecting a huge pilgrim turnout for the New Year, ‘Vaikuntha Ekadasi’ and ‘Dwadasi’ days, has decided to temporarily dispense with “privileged darshan” extended to certain categories of the pilgrims. Senior citizens, special citizens and parents with infants will not be extended the privileged darshan from December 31 to January 1 and January 5 to 7. Similarly, the benefits extended to donors in the darshan and allotment of cottages remain withdrawn from December 30 to January 1 and January 4 to 7.