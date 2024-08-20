ADVERTISEMENT

No priority in accommodation for donors during Brahmotsavams, says TTD

Published - August 20, 2024 06:42 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday announced that no accommodation will be provided to donors of various trusts and schemes during the upcoming Srivari annual Brahmotsavams, scheduled from October 4 to 12.

The decision has been taken with the aim of extending more accommodation facilities to common devotees who flock the town during the festival.

However, they will normally be allowed for darshan in accordance with their eligibility criteria on all the festival days except on October 4 (Dhwajarohanam) and October 12 (Chakra Snanam).

The TTD has requested donors to take note of the changes.

