No primary school will be closed, assures Peddireddi

‘Transport arrangement within a distance of 2 km from schools is being considered’

The mapping of schools as part of the implementation of National Education Policy-2020 will not lead to closure of any primary school, assured Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Addressing a meeting of education officials along with Zilla Parishad Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, Satyavedu MLA K. Adimoolam, MLC K. Bharat and Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Thursday, the Minister said that primary classes would continue as foundation schools with pre-primary, first and second classes.

“We are considering transport arrangement within a distance of 2 km from schools to remove hassles for the children as well as parents. No school in this category will be closed down,” he said.

Referring to the Class I - V category where eighteen subjects were being taught by a single teacher, the Minister said a subject expert would be made available for classes III to X, as per the NEP-2020. Since the girl students would have to study up to 12th standard in the same school without having to move to the nearby town for Intermediate level, the Minister exuded confidence that the dropout rate among girl students would certainly come down.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to improving the quality of education, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy hoped that the renovation under ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme, disbursal under ‘Amma vodi’ and the introduction of English medium education would serve as an incentive for pursuing education. He asked the officials to enroll as many children into schools as possible.

Mr. Hari Narayanan explained that the new pattern of 5+3+3+4 years of education would replace the 10+2 format introduced way back in 1984, making education contemporary and relevant.

Joint Collector (Development) Sridhar, trainee Collector Abhishek Kumar, Regional Joint Director (Education) Venkatakrishna Reddy, District Educational Officer Sekhar and others took part in the meeting.