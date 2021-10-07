No pressure on students to pay fee, says AU Vice-Chancellor

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 October 2021 02:08 IST

A day after hundreds of students from Andhra University staged a protest near the District Collector’s office demanding fee reimbursement alleging that the university has set a deadline of October 10 for fee payment, AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Wednesday said that there is no pressure from the varsity on the students to pay the fees.

“There was some misunderstanding due to a communication gap and steps are being taken to sort the issue at the earliest,” Prof. Prasad Reddy said.

The V-C conducted a meeting with the Dean of Student Affairs, Science College Principal, and Heads of Departments here on Wednesday and discussed the issue. He also spoke to Deputy Director of BC Social Welfare Department Rama Murthy over phone and sought cooperation of AU officials regarding the fee reimbursement issue.

Prof. Prasad Reddy asked officials to communicate clearly with the students and provide correct information. He said that priority should be given to sorting out issues related to students immediately. The V-C also said that students need not stage any dharnas if they face any problems, and instead approach the Dean immediately. He also asked the Dean to conduct visits to various departments and hostels and find out the issues being faced by the students and sort them out.