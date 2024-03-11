No power tariff hike this year: APERC

March 11, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has stated that there would not be any revision in the power tariff for the financial year 2024-25, except for the Railways.

APERC Chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy released the Retail Supply Tariff (RST) Order for the year 2024-25 in Vijayawada on March 11.

Later addressing a press conference, he said that the revenue gap filed by the three Discoms - SPDCL, CPDCL, and EPDCL, was ₹13,624 crore. The Discoms have not considered the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) while calculating the revenue gap. The APERC has determined that the revenue gap would be ₹15,299 crore including the DBT.

The Discoms have not communicated how they would bridge the revenue gap for the coming year. There are apprehensions that the power tariff would be hiked to bridge the gap when the APERC conducted public hearings, he said, “The State government has communicated to the APERC that it would pay the subsidy amount to the Discoms.”

After adjustment of true up/down charges of previous years, the said amount comes down to ₹13,589 crore. This amount would be treated as a subsidy provided by the government. The APERC has directed the State Government that it would have to pay interest on the subsidy if it failed to pay the same in time.

APERC members Thakur Rama Singh and P. Venkat Rama Reddy were also present.

