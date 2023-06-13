No post in Health Department should remain vacant for more than four weeks, says A.P. Chief Minister

June 13, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Emphasising the key role played by village clinics and PHCs in achieving the objectives of preventive healthcare, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the Medical and Health Department to implement the Family Doctor concept efficiently.

At a review meeting the Medical and Health Department held at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on June 13 (Tuesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the recruitment system should be strengthened with the supervision of an IAS officer to avoid a scarcity of medical and para-medical professionals. “No post should be vacant for more than four weeks,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to take steps to make the government hospitals free from corruption and run them with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while strengthening the grievance-redressal system by displaying the toll-free numbers prominently in all facilities.

Reviewing the steps being taken to provide basic infrastructure in the new medical colleges at Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyala, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to ensure good quality of work.

The classes at those colleges are scheduled to start this academic year, while the classes in the colleges coming up at Paderu, Adoni and Pulivendual would commence next year.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Aarogyasri cards containing QR codes should be issued to all newborns. Details of their health status should be mentioned in the cards, he said.

sickle cell anaemia

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed the steps being taken to check sickle cell anaemia. “The officials must extend good treatment to the patients and keep track of their health condition. Steps should be taken to ensure that eye tests are conducted at regular intervals at village clinics,” he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that a target has been set up to conduct 6.68 lakh tests this year and the diagnostic tests would begin in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts this month.

As many as 1,39,97,189 persons including 35,79,569 hypertension patients and 24,31,934 diabetic patients have been treated so far under the Family Doctor programme. Community Health Officers are being trained in giving first aid, treatment for snakebite, IV infusions, wound care, dressing, basic cardiac life support and related issues, they said.

The officials said that dentists were visiting the PHCs as part of the measures taken to strengthen the oral health care system and prevent dental issues. Steps are being taken to identify people suffering from TB by conducting diagnostic tests.

Medical and Health Minister V. Rajini, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special CS M.T. Krishna Babu (Medical & Health), Health and Family Welfare Director J. Nivas, Aarogyasri CEO M.N. Harinder Prasad, APMSIDC Chairman B. Chandrasekhara Reddy and VC & MD D. Muralidhara Reddy, APVVP Commissioner S. Venkateswar, Transport Secretary P.S. Pradyumna, Director General of Drugs Raghurama Reddy and other officials were present in the review meeting.