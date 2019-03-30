No politicising of Viveka case, HC tells parties

While adjourning the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case to April 15, the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) restrained the TDP and YSRCP from commenting on the incident at election rallies and before the media.

It has also ordered that the SIT should not reveal details of the probe.

With these orders, the court has imposed curbs on trading of charges by the ruling and Opposition parties on the former MP’s killing while the investigation is under way.

A two-Judge Bench headed by Justice A.V. Sesha Sai and comprising Justice U. Durga Prasada Rao was hearing YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plea for handing over the case to CBI and a separate petition filed by Mr. Vivekananda Reddy’s wife Sowbhagyamma against disclosing the progress of inquiry to the media. The court secured undertakings from both sides that the murder would not be politicised further.