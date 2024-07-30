ADVERTISEMENT

No political propaganda behind Praja Vedika programme, says Minister Payyavula Keshav

Published - July 30, 2024 08:47 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to participate in the programme in Madakasira Assembly constituency on August 1

K. Umashanker

Similar programmes will be held in all districts in a phased manner, says Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav. | Photo Credit: File photo

Pointing out that the Praja Vedika programme in which Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to participate in Madakasira Assembly constituency in Anantapur district on August 1 is away from any political propaganda, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has said similar programme will be organised in all districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media after inspecting the venues for the Chief Minister’s programme at Gundumala village on July 30 (Tuesday), Mr. Keshav said that similar meetings would be held in all districts in a phased manner to mark the distribution of NTR Bharosa Pensions on the first of every month. “The Chief Minister will interact with the public on these occasions,” Mr Keshav said.

The Minister said more involvement of the people in the Praja Vedika programme was needed. “The programme will be organised in interior villages, at schools temples, and other public places,” he said.

Madakasira MLA M.S. Raju, former MLC Gundumala Tippe Swamy, Information Civil Relations Department Director Himanshu Shukla, Anantapur Collector T.S. Chetan, Superintendent of Police V. Ratna, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, Sub-Collector Apoorva Bharat, and other senior officials accompanied the Minister during his inspection of venues.

