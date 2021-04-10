‘No political motive behind stopping benefit shows of Pawan’s film’

Movies will in no way influence the outcome of elections: Minister

Refuting the BJP’s claim that permission has been denied for the benefit shows of Pawan Kalyan’s film Vakeel Saab, the YSRCP has said that there is no political motive behind it.

“It has been done as per regulations and to check escalation of ticket price,” Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah has said.

“There is no connection between the Tirupati bypoll and the film, as movies will in no way influence the outcome of the election,” he told the media in Tirupati on Friday.

Mr. Venkataramaiah criticised the BJP leaders for alleging that the benefit shows were stopped as the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was afraid of Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

The government denied permission as tickets of ₹150 were sought to be sold for ₹1,000 in the name of benefit shows. The A.P. Cinematography Act allowed only four shows per day starting 11 a.m, he said.

“Why will people vote for the BJP? Will they vote for putting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant for sale, or for failing to fulfil the bifurcation promises, or for betraying the State on Special Category Status?” he asked.

Recalling Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s criticism of the BJP leaders during the 2019 elections, the Minister questioned what prompted the two parties to bury their differences, and the reason for the BJP declaring the JSP chief as its CM candidate.