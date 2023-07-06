No police mediation in sexual abuse case, clarifies Chittoor SP

July 06, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Chittoor Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy on July 6 (Thursday) clarified to the media that the Police Department had not taken up any mediation with the Tamil Nadu-based victims of physical and sexual abuse.

The two inter-State thieves— Vairamuthu and Ayyappa, both hailing from Tamil Nadu—were arrested in Puthalapattu mandal by special teams that were probing theft cases recently. Six suspects linked to the case were questioned in the presence of the village elders. They were served 41A notices before being handed over to the Uthangarai Police in Tamil Nadu.

After reaching their home State, the accused retracted their earlier statements and in turn, charged the Chittoor Police with physically and sexually abusing them. “Having launched an inquiry, we booked cases against the police officers in question and even transferred them. Once the probe is completed, disciplinary action will be initiated against the guilty,” said Mr. Rishant Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP rubbished the reports that the police were trying to reach out to the victims for a truce and appealed to the public not to twist facts in the sensational case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.