No plans to remove contract staff, says APSCHE chief

VIJAYAWADA

24 October 2021 00:30 IST

2,000 assistnat professor posts to be filled in April through APPSC

Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) K. Hemachandra Reddy on Saturday said the government was committed to paying minimum time scale to university teachers.

At a press conference, Mr. Reddy said there was a delay caused owing to confusion in implementation of G.O. 24 issued by the TDP government in the past. The YRSCP government, through G.O. 40, wanted to take up the cause of contract employees, he said.

Mr. Reddy said the issue was being discussed by Group of Ministers and the government was committed to payment of minimum time-scale salaries. He said there was no truth in reports that minimum time scale salaries were being paid only in junior and degree colleges, while employees in universities were denied the same.

Absence of a proper policy on appointments in universities in the past led to the existing chaos, he said some posts were sanctioned posts while others were self-financed ones. “There is no clarity on the exact number of ‘sanctioned’ and ‘self-financed’ posts in the 2,100 contract posts available in the 16 universities across the State,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said the government, with the approval of the Finance Department, would implement a proper policy and make the appointment as per a roster system.

Special Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Satish Chandra said some employees had approached the court on the minimum time scale issue resulting in delay in appointments.

He said there were no plans to remove contract employees and advised them not to believe rumours. He said in April next year, the govenrment would fill 2,000 Assistant Professor posts through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.