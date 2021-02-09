No personal animosities between Jagan and Sharmila: Sajjala

Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that there are no personal animosities between Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister Y.S Sharmila, hours after she announced in Hyderabad that she would bring “Rajanna Rajyam,” in Telangana.

“As someone close to the family and working with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, I can assure you that there are no personal differences between Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ms. Sharmila, but there are differences of opinion over setting up a new party in Telangana. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is of the view that it would be prudent and wise that both governments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana work in harmony keeping in larger interests of the people in two States and hence, did not support the idea of floating a new party in Telangana. Ms. Sharmila, however, took a different view,’’ said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, in a media conference, held at YSR Party Central Party Office.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy further said that it is not an easy task to run a party and the leader should be ready to take many blows.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had worked hard for ten long years before people voted him to power in a massive mandate. Ms. Sharmila too worked hard and had taken out a padayatra across the State, when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was imprisoned. She is the daughter of YSR and dear sister of Mr. Jagan and we have no doubt that the family is loved by people in two States. But as a party, we do not approve of her decision to float a new party,’’ said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.