No permission needed for rituals during Tungabhadra Pushkaram

Collector G. Veerapandian inspecting the arrangements at Sankal Bagh ghat in Kurnool on Tuesday.

KURNOOL

18 November 2020 00:34 IST

Chief Minister will take part in the event on the inaugural day

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the Tungabhadra Pushkaram on the inaugural day at the Sankal Bagh pushkar ghat in the city on Friday.

Collector G. Veerapandian, after reviewing the arrangements for the event on Tuesday, said no online ticket or prior permission was needed for ‘Pinda Pradanam’ and other rituals during the Pushkaram. However, none would be allowed to take a holy dip in the river in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister will land at Orvakal airpot and fly to APSP Battalion premises by a helicopter. He will reach Sankal Bagh pushkar ghat by road. An officer will be stationed along the Chief Minister’s travel route to receive petitions from people.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials have been instructed to complete all the pending works related to sanitation, infrastructure, power supply, and others at all ghats on a war-footing.

Police, fire services personnel, power supply officials have been instructed to remain alert and make alternate arrangements in case there is a disruption in power supply.

Security arrangements

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli reviewed the Chief Minister’s security arrangements and erection of barricades at all the places where VIPs are scheduled to travel. Meanwhile, Irrigation officials inspected the construction of the ghats. They have cancelled the request for release of 8 tmcft of water from Tungabhadra as the holy dip has been banned.