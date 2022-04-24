No permission for UTF dharna: city police chief
Prohibitory orders are in force, says Kanthi Rana Tata
Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata has said that there is no permission for the dharnas proposed by the teachers' associations in the city on Monday.
Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Rana said that Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of CrPc were in force in the city and no gatherings would be allowed. He said no permission was given for the United Teachers’ Forum to organise protests in the city.
UTF gave a call for protests in the city on Monday demanding the cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme for the government employees.
