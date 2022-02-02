No permission for PRC Sadhana Samithi’s ‘Chalo Vijayawada’

‘Restrictions imposed on mass gatherings in view of COVID-19’

The police have denied permission for the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ programme by the PRC Sadhana Samithion February 3, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata has said.

The Samithi leaders gave a call for the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ programme with the participation of 5,000 employees on the BRTS Road. They have applied for police permission, but it was rejected, Mr. Kanthi Rana Tatatold the media here on Tuesday.

The Police Commissioner said that as the Section 30 of the Police Act and the Section 144 of the CrPc are in force in Vijayawada, the permission for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ programme was not given.

As the COVID-19 infections are still high and restrictions have been imposed on mass gatherings to check the spread of the pandemic, employees are requested not to attend the programme and stay safe, he said.

“Given the pandemic situation, and the possibility of anti-social elements entering the gatherings and create law and order problems and due to the pandemic, the Samithi members are requested not to come to Vijayawadafor the proposed programme,” the Police Commissioner added.