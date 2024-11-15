 />
No permission for political, religious or private events on government school premises, says official

Published - November 15, 2024 07:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of School Education on Friday instructed the Regional Joint Directors (RJDs) and District Education Officers (DEOs) not to give permission for any political or religious events, marriage-related events or any other similar activities within the premises of the government schools, either before or after school hours, or during school holidays.

In a statement, Director of School Education V. Vijay Rama Raju said that it had come to his notice that some of the RJDs, DEOs and headmasters were allowing private events, including political, religious, marriages and similar activities in the premises of government schools, which was a matter of serious concern.

Mr. Rama Raju warned that any violation of the instruction would result in stringent action against the officials concerned.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

