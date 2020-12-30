No permission for New Year celebrations: police

VIJAYAWADA

30 December 2020 00:36 IST

Public asked to celebrate new year at home

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and spread of a new strain of coronavirus, the city police prohibited New Year celebrations across the commissionerate limits during the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

In a press release, Commissioner of Police B. Sreenivasulu said all establishments should be closed by 10 p.m. on December 31.

He appealed to the public to stay indoors and celebrate at home as all kinds of New Year celebrations including events at hotels, cake cutting on the roads, gathering of people on the road, bursting crackers and others were prohibited.

He said no special permissions would be given to hotels, function halls and other establishments to organise celebrations and wine shops would be closed by 8 p.m. while bar and restaurants will be allowed to open up to 11 p.m.