No permission for ‘Neel Kavath’, says CP

33 organisations planned the protest on Wednesday

There was no permission for ‘Neel Kavath’ (Chalo Vijayawada), planned by various organisations on BRTS Road on June 15, NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said on Monday.

About 33 organisations planned to organise ‘Neel Kavath’ in support of renaming Konaseema district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Steps would be taken to maintain law and order in the city, he said.