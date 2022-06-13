No permission for ‘Neel Kavath’, says CP
33 organisations planned the protest on Wednesday
There was no permission for ‘Neel Kavath’ (Chalo Vijayawada), planned by various organisations on BRTS Road on June 15, NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said on Monday.
About 33 organisations planned to organise ‘Neel Kavath’ in support of renaming Konaseema district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
Steps would be taken to maintain law and order in the city, he said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.