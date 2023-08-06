HamberMenu
No permission for maha dharna proposed by A.P. electricity employees’ JAC on August 8: police

August 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said that no permission has been given to the proposed ‘Chalo Vidyut Soudha’ and maha dharna by electricity employees’ JAC in Vijayawada on August 8.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the police commissioner said there was information about the plans of some anti-social elements to engage in violence during the protest.

“Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of the CrPC are in force in NTR police commissionerate. Stern action would be taken against those who violate the orders,” Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata warned.

