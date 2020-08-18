Andhra Pradesh

No permission for Ganesh fete at public places: DGP

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang on Monday made it clear is no permission for celebrating Ganesh Navaratri Utsavams at public places in the State this year due to the pandemic situation. Stern action would be taken if any organisation, group or individual arrange pandals violating the rules, he said. Vinayaka Chaviti falls on August 22 this year.

Members of the Ganesh Utsava Committee, Ganesh Navarathri Utsava Committee, Vinayaka Mandapa Committee and other organisations, area committees, colonies associations, traders and individuals have been celebrating the festival at public places in a grand manner every year by taking permission from the police.

“We request the devotees to celebrate Vinayaka Chaviti at homes in striuct adherence to the COVID norms. The police will not issue permissions for putting up pandals, performing pujas at public places and for immersion of the idols,” the DGP said.

