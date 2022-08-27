No permission for employees’ Chalo Vijayawada

ADVERTISEMENT

Police conducted checking on lodges and hotels at different places in Vijayawada and on the city outskirts on Friday night. The checking continued on Saturday, to prevent the stay of employees, who were protesting against the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Leaders of the Employees Associations gave ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ call on September 1, demanding the withdrawal of CPS and implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said there is no permission for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ and Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act were in force.

The Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), Circle Inspectors and other officers raided the hotels and lodges and verified the identity of the borders.

Police instructed the management of the lodges not to allot rooms without verifying their ID cards and alert the police if they notice the movement of strangers. The hotel managers should collect the ID cards, phone numbers and Aadhar Card number and their duplicate copies before allotting rooms, the officers said.