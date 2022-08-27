No permission for employees’ Chalo Vijayawada

Police checked hotels, lodges and asked managers to check ID cards, Aadhaar cards of the customers

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
August 27, 2022 10:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Police conducted checking on lodges and hotels at different places in Vijayawada and on the city outskirts on Friday night. The checking continued on Saturday, to prevent the stay of employees, who were protesting against the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Leaders of the Employees Associations gave ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ call on September 1, demanding the withdrawal of CPS and implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said there is no permission for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ and Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act were in force.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), Circle Inspectors and other officers raided the hotels and lodges and verified the identity of the borders.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police instructed the management of the lodges not to allot rooms without verifying their ID cards and alert the police if they notice the movement of strangers. The hotel managers should collect the ID cards, phone numbers and Aadhar Card number and their duplicate copies before allotting rooms, the officers said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app