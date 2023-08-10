HamberMenu
No permission for Bholaa Shankar benefit shows, say officials

August 10, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Bholaa Shankar tickets for a ‘fans show’ at a theatre in Chittoor are kept ready for sale in the town on Thursday.

Bholaa Shankar tickets for a ‘fans show’ at a theatre in Chittoor are kept ready for sale in the town on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Revenue Divisional Officer (Chittoor) C. Renuka said that no permission was given to any theatre to screen benefit shows of Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar, on Friday. She said that the benefit shows would give scope for black marketing of the movie tickets and so, any theatre running such shows would be sealed.

In the morning, a team of revenue officials were informed of a theatre management allegedly selling tickets in the name of benefit show for the film, priced at ₹500 each. The theatre was under scrutiny, they said.

Meanwhile, fans associations of the film hero have started erecting his cut-outs and posters near the theatres screening the movie in Chittoor, Madanapalle and other places in the district.

