No patient should be turned away, says Health Minister

30 April 2021 00:55 IST

‘COVID Care Centres to be set up with support from local communities’

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has asked District Collectors to ensure that no patient is turned away from hospitals citing insufficient beds.

During a video conference with Collectors of seven most affected districts, the Minister asked them to ensure that bed strength was increased in both hospitals and COVID Care Centres.

“Please ensure that the results of RT-PCR tests are released within 24 hours. The functioning of the 104 call centre should be monitored daily. The COVID Care Centres should be set up with support from local communities and ensure that people moved to CCC feel at home,” said the Minister.

State COVID Control Room head K.S. Jawahar Reddy interacted with the Collectors and DMHOs and asked them to submit details of daily action plan.

“We will ensure that the issues in supply of oxygen and anti viral rugs are taken care of. Ensure all the patients are given good care and monitor calls made to 104,” said Mr. Jawahar Reddy.

Commissioner of Health and Family planning K Bhaskar was present.