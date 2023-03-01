No party ready to sail with politically-isolated YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, says TDP

March 01, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - NELLORE

The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time on the question of whether to contest the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh on its own strength or finalise poll alliances with like-minded parties.

Reacting to the challenge thrown by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Opposition to contest all the 175 Assembly seats in the State and win, TDP State official spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy said the TDP, a party floated by actor-turned-politician N.T. Rama Rao had a glorious track record and needed no suggestion from him (the Chief Minister) in this regard.

“Party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu will decide whether to contest all the seats or go for seat sharing with like-minded parties at the time for the 2024 elections,” he said.

He said, “It is time for introspection by the Chief Minister as no party in the State is ready to have truck with the ruling party, which remains politically isolated. The people are waiting for an opportunity to show the door to the YSRCP, upset with its anti-people policies.”

He asked how could the Chief Minister claim credit for the financial assistance provided by the Centre to farmers a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced crediting of the aid into the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers.

He also said the Chief Minister owed an explanation to the people as to why he had not enrolled his name in the electoral rolls for the MLC elections from the graduates constituency.