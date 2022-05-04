No paper leak or mass copying in SSC examinations, says Education Minister

Botcha accuses political adversaries of trying to blow small incidents out of proportion

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday asserted that no paper leak or mass copying had taken place so far in the ongoing SSC examinations.

At a press conference here, the Minister said political adversaries were “trying to blow small incidents reported from some places out of proportion.”

Informing that five of the seven examinations had already been completed and two more – Biological Science and Social Studies – were remaining, the Minister said the Opposition leaders should realise that “such mischief-mongering” could become a source of stress for the 6.22 lakh students taking the examinations.

60 booked

He said cases had been booked against 60 people. Of them, 38 were government teachers, 22 comprised staff from private educational institution, and seven former students.

“During the TDP rule, mass copying by private educational institutions had been carried out in a brazen way in the Class 10 examinations, but not a single case was booked against those responsible for it. We have booked criminal cases against 60 people,” he said.

The Minister said these people tried to resort to malpractice using technology, but were prevented by the alert authorities.

In Vuyyuru, five teachers were caught red-handed while trying to prepare answer-sheets. He said if the government was at fault, the teacher associations would have raised a hue and cry. Their silence was indicative of the fact that even they were upset about the “mischief-mongering” by the vested interests.

‘TDP demand laughable’

He called the TDP demand for his resignation “laughable,” and wondered what purpose would the letters written by TDP leaders K. Atchannaidu and N. Lokesh asking him to step down serve.

Informing that the role of the staff of private schools in the “malpractice attempt” was being probed, the Minister said those found guilty would not be spared at any cost.

If any school was found to be involved in it, the institution would be blacklisted and its recognition cancelled, he said.

The Minister said adequate arrangements were also made for Intermediate examinations scheduled from May 6 to 24. Around 10 lakh students would take the exam, he informed, adding that depending on the need, CC cameras would be installed at the examination centres.