No one attacked Naidu’s house: Guntur DIG

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Guntur Range, Trivikram Varma on Monday refuted allegations by the Opposition and a section of media that there was an attack on the residence of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on September 18.

“It is a fact that there were a few minor skirmishes when an MLA of YSRCP, Jogi Ramesh, went to the residence on karakatta but there is no evidence to show that there was a planned attack on the residence of the former Chief Minister. In fact, the whole incident happened on karakatta which is a public road. The car belonging to the MLA was damaged and we have booked cases against some people,’’ said Mr. Varma.

The MLA was stopped at a couple of check points and was allowed with a small group. But when they reached the residence of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu on karakatta, their vehicles were attacked without any provocation, the DIG said.

“This is very unfortunate that some people are trying to divert the attention by focussing on the police, who tried their best to defuse the situation and bring it under control,” said the DIG.

Mr. Varma said that the opposition party leaders then proceeded to the DGP’s house to give a memorandum and again they violated the rules and tried to barge into a heavy security area.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur, K. Arif Hafeez also said that it was a baseless allegation that the house of the former Chief Minister was attacked. Police investigation would unearth who is behind the incident, he added.