Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh goes up to 432

Guntur district tops the list with 90 cases; 12 persons were discharged and 413 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the State

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) has gone up to 432 from 420 on April 12.

Seven persons have so far died - two each in Guntur, Krishna and Anantapur and one in Kurnool.

Kurnool follows

Among the districts in the State, Guntur has reported the highest number of cases at 90, followed by Kurnool (84), Nellore (52), Prakasam (41), Krishna (36), Kadapa (31), Chittoor and West Godavari (23 each), Visakhapatnam (20), East Godavari (17) and Anantapur (15).

Of the 12 new cases, while eight are from Guntur, two are from Chittoor, and one each from Krishna and West Godavari.

Not even a single positive case has been reported in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

Twelve persons were discharged and 413 are undergoing treatment in hospitals, according to a bulletin released by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department.

