No new positive cases in Anantapur, Kurnool

There were no new positive COVID-19 cases in Kurnool and Anantapur districts with the number of positive cases remaining at 84 in Kurnool and 15 in Anantapur at 7 p.m. on Monday.
According to a release from Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, while 1,306 samples were collected from various places in the district till 4 p.m., 806 tested negative and 15 tested positive with results of 485 awaited. All the 38 results received on Monday were negative.
Meanwhile, the VDRL Laboratory at Government Medical College and RDT Bathalapalli Lab so far received 1,465 samples from all districts and of them results of 920 were declared, with 904 being negative, 15 positive. Another 81 samples were under process (69 at VDRL and 12 at RDT) with 460 yet to be processed.
The RDT Laboratory received 235 samples and processed 117 with 116 of them being negative and one was referred to VDRL Laboratory.
