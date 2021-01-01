No new deaths reported in State for the first time in six months

VIJAYAWADA

01 January 2021 23:38 IST

326 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours push the tally to 8,82,612

The State reported 326 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. No new deaths were reported for the first time in over six months.

The highest number of deaths in a day was 97, which was reported four times in the month of August. An average of four deaths per day were reported in the last one month.

The toll stood at 7,108 and the tally reached 8,82,612, while the recoveries increased to 8,72,266 with 350 more patients recovering in the last one day.

Advertising

Advertising

The recovery rate stood at 98.83% and the number of active cases came down to 3,238.

As many as 58,519 samples were tested in the last one day, and 1.18 crore samples were so far tested.

Krishna again topped the districts with the highest single-day tally.

The district-wise tally of new infections was as follows: Krishna (53), East Godavari (45), Chittoor (44), Guntur (41), Visakhapatnam (39), Anantapur (24), West Godavari (19), Kadapa (16), Nellore (12), Kurnool (10), Srikakulam (8), Vizianagaram (8) and Prakasam (7).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,23,740), West Godavari (93,871), Chittoor (86,189), Guntur (74,798), Anantapur (67,363), Nellore (62,106), Prakasam (62,036), Kurnool (60,571), Visakhapatnam (59,207), Kadapa (55,008), Krishna (47,839),Srikakulam (45,959) and Vizianagaram (41,030).