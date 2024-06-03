ADVERTISEMENT

No new cases of diarrhoea reported in Moghalrajpuram, says DMHO M. Suhasini

Updated - June 03, 2024 10:54 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 10:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Out of the 15 patients getting treated for diarrhoea, four are put on dialysis at the new Government General Hospital, say authorities

The Hindu Bureau

A woman showing the unhygienic conditions through which a drinking water pipeline is passing in Moghalrajpuram of Vijayawada on Monday | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Over a week after the major diarrhoeal outbreak in Moghalrajpuram of Vijayawada, the NTR District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) M. Suhasini said that no new cases were reported on June 3 (Monday).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those coming to the medical camp are patients who fell sick last week and still have certain symptoms. Apart from them, no new case has been reported. At present, four persons are getting treated for diarrhoea in various hospitals and all of them are stable,” Ms. Suhasini said.

The district administration is yet to determine the exact cause behind the spurt of diarrhoea cases in the region. While the DMHO claimed that most of those affected by diarrhoea in the area must have had “outside food”, affected individuals and residents alike have held the “murky drinking water” responsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are various factors, which include poor sanitation, eating outside food or getting meat from unhygienic places. But we cannot pinpoint water contamination as the reason,” Ms. Suhasini said, adding that all have recovered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It may be pertinent to note that most of the affected people belonged to the economically weaker section. Some of those who fell sick said that they did not eat anything from outside.

Meanwhile, at the new Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada, out of the 15 patients getting treated for diarrhoea, four are put on dialysis, authorities said. They come from various parts of the city, except two who came from Gudivada and Hanuman Junction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US