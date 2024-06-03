GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

No new cases of diarrhoea reported in Moghalrajpuram, says DMHO M. Suhasini

Out of the 15 patients getting treated for diarrhoea, four are put on dialysis at the new Government General Hospital, say authorities

Updated - June 03, 2024 10:54 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 10:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A woman showing the unhygienic conditions through which a drinking water pipeline is passing in Moghalrajpuram of Vijayawada on Monday

A woman showing the unhygienic conditions through which a drinking water pipeline is passing in Moghalrajpuram of Vijayawada on Monday | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Over a week after the major diarrhoeal outbreak in Moghalrajpuram of Vijayawada, the NTR District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) M. Suhasini said that no new cases were reported on June 3 (Monday).

“Those coming to the medical camp are patients who fell sick last week and still have certain symptoms. Apart from them, no new case has been reported. At present, four persons are getting treated for diarrhoea in various hospitals and all of them are stable,” Ms. Suhasini said.

The district administration is yet to determine the exact cause behind the spurt of diarrhoea cases in the region. While the DMHO claimed that most of those affected by diarrhoea in the area must have had “outside food”, affected individuals and residents alike have held the “murky drinking water” responsible.

“There are various factors, which include poor sanitation, eating outside food or getting meat from unhygienic places. But we cannot pinpoint water contamination as the reason,” Ms. Suhasini said, adding that all have recovered.

It may be pertinent to note that most of the affected people belonged to the economically weaker section. Some of those who fell sick said that they did not eat anything from outside.

Meanwhile, at the new Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada, out of the 15 patients getting treated for diarrhoea, four are put on dialysis, authorities said. They come from various parts of the city, except two who came from Gudivada and Hanuman Junction.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.