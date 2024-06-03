No new cases of diarrhoea reported in Moghalrajpuram, says DMHO M. Suhasini

Over a week after the major diarrhoeal outbreak in Moghalrajpuram of Vijayawada, the NTR District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) M. Suhasini said that no new cases were reported on June 3 (Monday).

“Those coming to the medical camp are patients who fell sick last week and still have certain symptoms. Apart from them, no new case has been reported. At present, four persons are getting treated for diarrhoea in various hospitals and all of them are stable,” Ms. Suhasini said.

The district administration is yet to determine the exact cause behind the spurt of diarrhoea cases in the region. While the DMHO claimed that most of those affected by diarrhoea in the area must have had “outside food”, affected individuals and residents alike have held the “murky drinking water” responsible.

“There are various factors, which include poor sanitation, eating outside food or getting meat from unhygienic places. But we cannot pinpoint water contamination as the reason,” Ms. Suhasini said, adding that all have recovered.

It may be pertinent to note that most of the affected people belonged to the economically weaker section. Some of those who fell sick said that they did not eat anything from outside.

Meanwhile, at the new Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada, out of the 15 patients getting treated for diarrhoea, four are put on dialysis, authorities said. They come from various parts of the city, except two who came from Gudivada and Hanuman Junction.