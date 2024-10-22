ADVERTISEMENT

No new cases of diarrhoea in Gurla: govt.

Published - October 22, 2024 08:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department on Monday said no new cases of diarrhoea were reported from Gurla in Vizianagaram district on October 21 and 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, more than 140 people have been hospitalised. In a statement on October 20, Sunday, Special Chief Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu said Public Health Director Padmavathi is stationed in Gurla to monitor the situation and a team is formed to look into the causes of the outbreak and submit a report to the government.

He said samples of drinking water sent for tests were found contaminated. “Open defecation could have contaminated the ground water. We cannot rule out cross contamination of pipelines too,” he said.

He added that there has been one confirmed death in the mandal due to diarrhoea, while all other cases had other conditions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US