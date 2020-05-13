Andhra Pradesh

No new cases in Nellore, Prakasam districts

A group of women travelling on foot in lockdown-clamped Nellore.   | Photo Credit: K. RAVI KUMAR

The authorities heaved a sigh of relief as no fresh case was reported either in SRSP Nellore district or Prakasam district on Wednesday.

However, an eerie calm prevailed in Stonehousepeta in Nellore as also Sullurpet where 13 persons having contact with traders from Koyambedu in Chennai had tested positive for COVID-19.

People remained indoors as police strictly enforced the lockdown in the red zone areas. The number of active cases stood at 37 in SPSR Nellore district, where 77 persons have been cured of the disease. Traders did not open their shops even during the relaxation period in the morning in Stonehousepeta, the main market centre in Nellore.

All roads wore a deserted look in Sullurpet from where people used to frequently make visits to Chennai to eke out livelihood. Police blocked all entry and exit points as part of cluster containment strategy in the town. Over 200 primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons were subjected to testing.

Joint Collector assumes charge

Assuming charge as Prakasam district Joint Collector on Wednesday, J. Venkata Murali said the district administration accorded top priority to revival of economic activity.

So far, 60 patients had been cured of the disease in the district and the remaining three patients in the Government General Hospital were also responding well to treatment, he said after taking stock of the health situation.

“We will ensure that normal life returns to the district and that there is no social discrimination of those who are cured of the disease,” he told the mediapersons.

